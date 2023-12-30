17.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed five terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the army’s media wing, an operation was carried out on information about the presence of terrorists in Mir Ali.

The killed terrorists included Commander Rahzeb alias Khoray, according to the ISPR.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces,” it said, adding that terrorists were also involved in extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation, the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.

On Thursday, the participants of reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.

The gathering was briefed on the prevalent geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and the armed forces’ strategy in response to the evolving threat. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of the proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country, and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern, impacting the security of Pakistan.

The officers resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors, working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, would be dealt with the full might of the state.

