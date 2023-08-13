Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Gwadar, Bajaur IBOs

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Gwadar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the operation was launched after the presence of the terrorists in the area was reported.

The crossfire continued between the forces and militants for some time, the ISPR said, adding the sanitisation of the area is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists found in the area.

“The security forces have cordoned off the entire area [and] launched [a] search operation,” the ISPR said.

4 terrorists killed in Bajaur

Meanwhile, a soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed while another was apprehended after a shootout in the general area of Charmang of Bajaur district, ISPR said on Sunday.

A statement released by the ISPR stated that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Charmang on the “reported presence of terrorists”.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists,” the military’s media wing stated.

After subduing the militants, the forces apprehended the terrorist who remained alive during the operation.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives including a suicide vest were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous “terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts”, it added.

The ISPR said that the martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib, 24.

It further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan," the ISPR said.