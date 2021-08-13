Five toddlers infected with Delta variant of COVID-19 in Lahore

LAHORE: Even toddlers are being infected with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in Lahore as the number of cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab’s provincial capital, ARY News reported on Friday.

The fourth wave of the pandemic is spreading rapidly in Punjab, especially in Lahore, where five more children have been diagnosed with the Delta variant, the Children’s Hospital Lahore confirmed.

Professor Saleem said that three to four children are being admitted to the hospital on daily basis with Delta variant infection. The health department has not yet decided to vaccinate the children against the COVID-19, said sources.

Meanwhile, so far 305 infections of Delta variant have been reported in Punjab, said the provincial health ministry.

Read more: PAKISTAN REPORTS 4,619 NEW COVID-19 CASES

Pakistan has registered 79 more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,266.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,089,913 after the emergence of 4,619 new infections.