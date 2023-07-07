Five tourists die as car plunges into ravine in Skardu

SKARDU: Five tourists were killed and 2 others injured when a van plunged into a ravine in Skardu on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to GB tourist police, a tourist van carrying 7 persons plunged into a gorge in Dayosai after colliding with another vehicle. Five tourists lost their lives on the spot. The names of the victims and injured couldn’t be ascertained.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Furthermore, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

In a similar incident last month, at least three people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Skardu.

According to local police, the car was heading to Skardu from Gilgit when it skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine, leaving the three family members dead.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Patika.