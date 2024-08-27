Five workers killed as roof of under-construction building collapses in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least five workers were killed after roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Humak area of Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to police, the rescue workers reached the spot soon after receiving information. They also saved lives of two workers. The efforts are underway to rescue one worker who remained trapped under the rubble.

According to the rescue sources, the deceased workers include four individuals from Tuansa Sharif and one from the Malir area of Karachi.

Taking notice of the matter, DC Islamabad Irfan Memon said inquiry has been called in to ascertain the cause of the incident and added the building would be sealed.

He said the injured workers were being treated at the hospital in the federal capital.

Earlier on August 21, two women were killed in rooftop collapse after lightning strike a house in Bannu district.

“Two women were killed under the debris of rooftop of a house, collapsed after lightning strike during rainfall in tehsil Domel’s Khorgai Mosikhel area in Bannu”, local officials said.

Seven others were also injured in the deadly incident. Relief teams shifted the injured to Khalifa Gul Nawaz hospital in Bannu for medical attendance.