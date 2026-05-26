Famous Pakistani TV star Fiza Ali attended a recently held concert by Indian singer Kumar Sanu, accompanied by her husband.

Several videos from the concert, which was held at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall, have gone viral across social media platforms. In one widely shared clip, Fiza Ali can be seen dancing and romancing her husband during the Indian singer’s performance.

فضا علی کا کمار سانو کے کانسرٹ میں’’چُرا کے دل میرا گورئیا چلی‘‘، پر شوہر کے ساتھ ڈانس، ہر پل کو انجوائے کرنا کوئی اِس جوڑے سے سیکھے۔۔!!pic.twitter.com/5qIRehElMu — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) May 26, 2026

As the actress has been continuously making headlines over the last couple of months for her bold actions, fans did not hesitate to criticize her this time, flooding the comment section with both hilarious and serious remarks.

Expressing sympathy for the rest of the audience, one user wrote, “I feel so bad for the other attendees at the concert.” Another commented, “On their behalf, I apologize to the other participants at the concert.” A third user penned down their opinion, stating that all this drama was done just to get widespread public attention.

Along with criticizing the comment, some people also acknowledged their mischievous, funny act, stating, “Sweet💟.” One more netizen said, “Fiza Ali is so talented and entertaining; she never left any stone unturned in order to provide fans some piece of joy.” extra classic.”