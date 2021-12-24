Actor Fiza Ali’s Instagram video goes viral

Pakistani actor Fiza Ali shared a new dance video on the photo and video sharing site Instagram, that went viral on social media within a few hours.

Popular Pakistani actor and host, Fiza Ali took to her Instagram account on Thursday night, to share a new video that sees the celebrity dressed in a bright blue colored ‘Saree‘ with a matching choker and her hair open. Fiza can be seen grooving on Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Dilbar‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiza Ali Official (@fiza_aali)

The dance video that the celebrity shared with her thousands of followers got an amazing response with numerous likes and comments from the users of the app, and her fans can’t get over her stunning looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiza Ali Official (@fiza_aali)

Fiza is quite active on her social media handles and enjoys a huge fan following. She often shares glimpses of both her personal and professional lives on social apps.

The beautiful actor is often seen spending time with her only daughter, Faraal, and also shares pictures from their day outs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiza Ali Official (@fiza_aali)

A few weeks ago, Fiza shared a video of her daughter Faraal dressed as the iconic Disney character Maleficent for Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiza Ali Official (@fiza_aali)

The clip shared by Fiza was a time-lapse of Faraal getting her makeup done. The footage then shows the child, wearing the costume, walking with the character’s signature cane.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!