Fiza Ali gets emotional as her daughter prepares for father’s second marriage

Fiza Ali shared an emotional moment as her daughter, Faraal, sweetly prepared for her father Fawad Farooq’s second marriage.

Taking to social media on January 14, the actor and television host posted a heartfelt note alongside a video showing Faraal recording preparations for her father Fawad Farooq’s second marriage.

She accompanied the adorable video with a heartfelt note about patience, grace and co-parenting.

“Life is not always straight. Sometimes it brings us to turns where there is no noise, only patience speaking,” Fiza wrote. She added that watching her daughter support her father with happiness and innocence reminded her that “relationships may change, but respect, love and parenting never truly end.”

Fiza also extended a sincere prayer for her ex-husband Fawad Farooq, writing that she hopes his new chapter is filled with peace, understanding and happiness.

“May Allah write easier and better paths for all of us. Strength is choosing grace—always,” she concluded.

Fiza Ali has previously spoken openly about her marriage and divorce from Fawad Farooq.

During a 2023 interview, she revealed that their relationship ended due to a lack of compatibility, while also acknowledging and praising him on other fronts.

“I wasn’t given that comfort zone in that house. Fawad was caring and nice and everything but he wasn’t romantic. I was more like a friend to him,” she said at the time.