Fiza Ali Announces Second Marriage in Heartfelt Eid Post

In a delightful surprise for her followers this Eid, renowned Pakistani actor and television host Fiza Ali has officially announced her marriage to Ejaz Khan. Taking to Instagram to share the milestone, the Mehndi star described this new phase of her life as a “peaceful chapter” that she has long awaited.

A Surprise Eid Reveal

Fiza Ali, who has been a household name since her breakout role in the hit drama Mehndi, chose the festive occasion of Eid to share glimpses of her wedding celebrations. The announcement quickly went viral, with fans and industry peers flooding her social media with prayers and well-wishes for the couple.

Finding Peace at 41

At 41, the veteran star opened up about how love has transformed her perspective. In her heartfelt post, Fiza expressed a deep sense of contentment, noting that this union has brought her the tranquility and stability she had been seeking for years. After a career spent in the public eye—spanning acting, modeling, hosting, and even music—this moment marks a significant personal turning point for the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Fiza Ali (@fiza_aali)

Support from Her Daughter

One of the most touching aspects of Fiza Ali’s marriage is the role of her daughter, whom she shares with her former husband, Fawad Farooq. Fiza revealed that her daughter played a pivotal part in the decision to wed Ejaz Khan. Not only did her daughter warmly accept the union, but her constant encouragement gave Fiza the strength to move forward into this new relationship.

For a celebrity who has often shared her life’s highs and lows with her audience, this “peaceful chapter” feels like a well-deserved era of calm. As the news continues to trend across social media, Fiza Ali remains focused on embracing her future with Ejaz Khan, supported by the love of her family and the blessings of her fans.