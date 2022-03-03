Muneeb Butt and Aiza Awan’s video goes viral

A hilarious video of actors Muneeb Butt and Aiza Awan’s reenacting the famous Fiza-Shiza scene from a drama is viral on social media platforms.

The couple, who are in the ARY Digital serial Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, did their rendition of the Fiza-Shiza scene on the set. Hira Mani and Noor-ul-Hassan

Muneeb Butt plays the role of Ayaan. The characters Alishba and Muntaha are played by Aiza Awan and Hira Mani respectively. Noor-ul-Hassan is playing the role of Yasir.

Muneeb Butt shared a TikTok video of them having fun on the sets.

“Alishba, tum yahaan…Muntaha kahaan hai? tum Muntaha naheen ho (Alishba, youre here. Where is Muntaha? You’re not Muntaha),” he says.

“Main Alishba hoon (I am Alishba),” she replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

“Main Yasir naheen hoon..Ayaan hoon (I am not Yasir. I am Ayaan),” he says before they smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’s story is about two sisters with different aspirations in life.

Muntaha is well-educated and focused in her life. Her younger sister Alishba, on the other hand, has a carefree attitude after marrying a rich person.

Muneeb Butt and Aiza Awan have quite a following on social media with millions of Instagram followers. They take to the visual-sharing social application to share pictures and videos of their family and projects’ BTS.

