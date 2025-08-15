Flash floods devastate KP: 10 bodies recovered in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: Rescue authorities recovered 10 bodies out of 30 swept away by a flash flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram district after heavy rains, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to officials, heavy rains, lightning strikes, and a cloudburst have triggered severe flooding in various parts of the province.

In Neel Band village of Battagram, lightning and torrential downpours caused five houses to collapse, sweeping dozens into the raging waters.

Rescue teams reported that the bodies recovered so far include six men, two women, and a young girl.

Efforts are underway to locate at least 18 more people still missing. Personnel from Rescue 1122, police, volunteers, and local residents are engaged in relief operations.

Read more: At least 26 killed as floods, landslides wreak havoc in GB, Bajaur

Survivors have urged the government to speed up rescue activities and arrange immediate shelter for those left homeless.

In Mansehra, lightning and a cloudburst also triggered flooding, with reports of further casualties and property losses.

Meanwhile, in Swat’s Mingora, Malam Jabba, Haji Baba, Khwazakhela, and Marghazar, low-lying areas have been submerged, flooding hundreds of homes and cutting off access to several localities.

Many residents, including women and children, have taken refuge on rooftops, while in some areas people are evacuating on their own due to the worsening situation.