Flash floods wreak havoc in Chilas

CHILAS: Flash floods wreaked havoc in Niat Valley and Geni yesterday damaging standing crops, several houses, shops and hotels, local sources said.

The link road connecting Niat valley, swept away by the flash floods could not be restored causing hardships for the local population.

Flooding also hit Geni area hitting hard the local population with heavy losses.

Flood affected waiting for relief from the government. They have demanded relief operation and restoration of the damaged link roads.

Affected residents have urged the Gilgit-Baltistan government, district administration and relevant authorities to launch immediate relief operations, compensate for losses and begin rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas.