Flight attendant finds severed snake’s head mid-flight, video goes viral

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a flight attendant found a severed head of a snake in her meal mid-flight, prompting the airline to suspend the contract of the catering company.

The video of the incident reported on a Germany-bound SunExpress flight showed the cabin crew member claiming that they were having their lunch when they discovered a small snake’s head amongst the potato and vegetables.

The catering company, according to a report dismissed the claims. The airline, however, suspended its contract with the food supplier and a probe has also been launched.

Severed snake head found in a Sunexpress in-flight meal.

The flight was enroute to Düsseldorf from Ankara when a cabin crew member, who had eaten most of the meal, found it.

Dead snails have previously appeared in the airline’s flight meals.

A company providing catering suspended pic.twitter.com/nAgg2wSUIK — Handy Joe (@DidThatHurt2) July 26, 2022



Following the incident, the airline issued a statement and said that providing highest quality services to both guests and employees is their top priority.

Read More: LARGEST-EVER PYTHON CARRYING 122 EGGS CAUGHT IN FLORIDA

“With more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, it is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience,” Independent reported quoting the statement.

Comments