Flight carrying 67 Pakistanis from Lebanon to arrive Wednesday morning

A special flight carrying 67 Pakistani nationals, evacuated from Lebanon, will arrive in Karachi early on Wednesday morning.

A press statement issued here read, “The flight carries sixty-seven Pakistani nationals repatriated from Lebanon who travelled to Damascus, Syria by road before being airlifted to Pakistan. Four Pakistanis from Syria are also being evacuated with this flight.” .

The security, transport and food arrangements were made by the Pakistan Embassy in Lebanon and Syria to ensure incident-free evacuation through Lebanon, it added

Earlier, the Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) granted permission for a special flight by Cham Wings Airlines to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Lebanon.

An Airbus A320 will be used to transport total 180 Pakistanis from Lebanon back to Pakistan within the next 48 hours, it was reported.

The sources also revealed that the DGCAA has informed the Pakistani ambassador in Lebanon about the flight arrangement, ensuring coordinated efforts for the repatriation.