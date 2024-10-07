CAA allows foreign airline to repatriate Pakistanis from Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) has granted permission for a special flight by Cham Wings Airlines to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Lebanon, ARY News reported, citing official sources.

The foreign airline will use an Airbus A320 to transport 180 Pakistanis from Lebanon back to Pakistan within the next 48 hours.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the flight authorization, enabling the emergency operation.

Sources also revealed that the DGCAA has informed the Pakistani ambassador in Lebanon about the flight arrangement, ensuring coordinated efforts for the repatriation.

Earlier to this, in response to the escalating crisis in Lebanon, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has activated a Crisis Management Unit to rescue Pakistani citizens.

According to the spokesperson, ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy in Beirut are aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of Pakistanis affected by the unrest.

Citizens are urged to contact the Crisis Management Unit at 051-9207887 or via email at [email protected].

The Pakistani Embassy in Beirut is also available for assistance at +961-81669488 and +961-81815104.

For further assistance, Pakistanis can also email at [email protected].