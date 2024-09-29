Pakistan establishes crisis unit for citizens stranded in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: In response to the escalating crisis in Lebanon, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has activated a Crisis Management Unit to rescue Pakistani citizens, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy in Beirut are aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of Pakistanis affected by the unrest.

Citizens are urged to contact the Crisis Management Unit at 051-9207887 or via email at [email protected].

The Pakistani Embassy in Beirut is also available for assistance at +961-81669488 and +961-81815104.

For further assistance, Pakistanis can also email at [email protected].

Earlier in the day, Israel has begun conducting airstrikes in Yemen, targeting key infrastructure including power plants and the Hodeida port, which is crucial for the nation’s economy.

This move follows similar military actions in Gaza and Beirut, raising concerns about Israel’s expanding military footprint in the region.

Reports indicate that the Israeli military is aiming at facilities built with international support, including those that provide vital energy resources to the Yemeni people.

The attacks have drawn condemnation from various factions and governments in the Middle East, who view these strikes as a further attempt by Israel to exert influence and control over regional resources.

Local authorities have reported significant damage to infrastructure, impacting the livelihoods of civilians already suffering from years of conflict and humanitarian crises.

The situation continues to evolve, with fears that the conflict could further destabilize an already fragile region.