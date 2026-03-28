Private Airline flight delay leaves 180 passengers stranded

KARACHI: Around 180 passengers experienced significant delays and distress at Jinnah International Airport. After a domestic flight to Lahore was postponed for several hours, Ary News reported.

The private airline’s flight PF-145, originally scheduled to depart at 06:00 PM, was unable to take off on time due to a technical fault in the aircraft.

Read Also: Pakistan announces Hajj 2026 flight schedule

Passengers had been issued boarding cards nearly four hours in advance and were waiting in the domestic departure lounge, including elderly individuals, women and children.

They complained of a lack of clear communication from airline staff regarding the cause of the delay or an updated departure time.

Those who arrived at the airport between 04:00 PM and 05:00 PM reported growing frustration as the wait continued.

A spokesperson for the airline later said the delay was due to scheduled maintenance and added that refreshments had been provided to passengers.

The airline indicated that the flight was expected to depart shortly.