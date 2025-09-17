Flight from Boston grounded after flames burst from engines

Boston: A Swiss International Air Lines passenger jet was forced to stop during takeoff after it made a loud noise and smoke emerged from its engine at Boston airport.

The flight, which was set to depart from Boston for Zurich, was halted for “engine issues” at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 16, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In the viral videos circulating the internet, the A330-300 could be seen accelerating on the runway before a visible combustion in its No. 2 engine became visible, spitting out flames and emitting an explosive sound.

Following that, the plane immediately slowed down and then stopped as first responders from the airport rushed to the scene.

The plane was not airborne, and all its landing gear was on the ground when the incident took place.

No injuries were reported after the incident and the plane was eventually moved off the runway.

FAA records show the situation triggered a brief ground stop at Boston Logan for a “disabled aircraft” on runway 22R.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware on Tuesday night showed the flight departing from Boston Logan anew just before 11 p.m. and headed for Zurich.