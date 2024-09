Flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies mid-flight

An international flight on Monday made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after a passenger’s health worsened mid-air, quoting sources, ARY News reported.

As per details, the flight was going to Dhaka from Sharjah, when the health of the passenger worsened. The flight pilot sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) during the checkup found the passenger was already dead, the sources said.

The flight remained at Karachi airport for two years and took off for Dhaka at 6.15am, the sources said.

Earlier on April 3, a Toronto-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from Karachi made an emergency landing at Norway’s Oslo International airport after the worsening health condition of an onboard passenger.

The flight, later departed for Toronto after leaving the ill passenger.