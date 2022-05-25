Flight operations may affect due to road closures: PIA

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson on Wednesday feared that the flight operations of the national flag carrier could be affected due to road closures in Islamabad and Lahore, ARY News reported.

Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan, in a press statement, said the PIA’s all routine flights were in line with their schedule, however, there could be some delays because of unavoidable reasons, road closures caused by PTI’s long march towards Islamabad.

He requested all passengers to leave their homes for their respective airports, keeping in view the situation on the roads, and remain in contact with PIA Call Center 111786786 for information about flights.

The Lahore police on Wednesday resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters marching towards Islamabad for the ‘Azadi March’.

According to details, the Lahore police launched a crackdown on PTI workers marching towards Islamabad for the ‘Azadi March’ announced by former prime minister Imran Khan. Former federal minister Hammad Azhar was leading PTI’s Lahore caravan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to stop the PTI from holding a long march toward Islamabad to ensure the safety and security of the masses.

