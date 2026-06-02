Flintoff named Sydney Thunder head coach

England cricket legend Andrew Flintoff was named Tuesday as head coach of the Sydney Thunder, the Big Bash League team said, hailing it as their “most significant off-field acquisition in club history”.

The 48-year-old has signed a two-year deal for what will be his first overseas coaching role, following weeks of speculation.

Former England captain Flintoff starred for his country across all three formats and was last year linked with taking over from Brendon McCullum as England’s head coach.

The charismatic former all-rounder has cut his teeth in coaching with the second-string England Lions, as well as the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

In 2022 the popular Flintoff was left with severe facial and rib injuries after a car crash while filming for the hit BBC television programme Top Gear.

The Big Bash League is Australia’s premier Twenty20 competition.

“I can’t wait to get over there and get started,” he said in a statement released by the team.

Sydney Thunder are proud to announce Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff | @flintoff11 as BBL Head Coach for until the end of BBL|17 ⚡️ Full release ➡️ https://t.co/gKig9dOOBy pic.twitter.com/WGkQ3LNRKo — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) June 2, 2026

“I’m looking at this with a lot of optimism. You look at the franchise, you look at the players, you look at the support, and I think there’s something really big to build on.”

The Thunder squad is led by former Australia opener David Warner and also includes Sam Konstas, the 20-year-old once seen as Warner’s successor at Test level.

They finished bottom of the table last time out, and Flintoff replaces Trevor Bayliss, who departed the role in February after six seasons at the helm.

“I want our players to connect with the people that come and see us. I want them to enjoy playing cricket,” said Flintoff, who had a stint in the BBL as a player over a decade ago.

“However, all that is underpinned by hard work… I want them to play with passion and leave everything out there on the field.

“I’m excited to come over, get involved and coach this team. I’m here to do the best job I possibly can for the team and everybody that comes out and supports us,” he said.