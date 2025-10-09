Flintoff to step down as Northern Superchargers coach

Andrew Flintoff has decided to step down as Northern Superchargers coach in The Hundred, suggesting he did not feel valued by the franchise’s new Indian owners.
The former England all-rounder coached the men’s team of the Headingley-based franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.
Appearing on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, co-hosted by Superchargers spinner Adil Rashid, Flintoff confirmed his talks with the Sun Group, which bought the full 100 percent stake in Superchargers in February this year, had broken down.
“I genuinely don’t do it for the money, although it’s nice, but I’m worth more than just over a quarter of the (salary of) other head coaches,” the 47-year-old said.
“I wasn’t encouraged they wanted me anyway, but then also you want to feel valued. “So I said that it’s not going to work for me, and they weren’t going to move on it.”
The BBC quoted a Sun Group spokesperson as saying, “We had discussions with Freddie and extended an offer, which was an increase over his current salary at Northern Superchargers.
“While we would have loved to have him on board, we respect his decision.” Flintoff, also the head coach of the England Lions, is tipped as a future coach for the England national team.
Umar Mahmood, a teen who starred in former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff’s “Field of Dreams” has died in a car crash.
The 18-year-old suffered critical injuries after his Audi A3 Sport car left the road and hit trees along Chain Caul Way, Preston on September 10, according to The Sun.
Rescue and medical workers arrived at the scene to rush Mahmood and 16-year-old Adam Bodi, who was in the back seat, to the nearby hospital.
However, the 18-year-old teen died on the way to the hospital after the car crash while Bodi succumbed to his injuries days later in the hospital.
A Lancashire Police official said that the boys suffered critical injuries after their vehicle collided with the trees along the road.
“Two young people have died, and I wish to extend my sympathy to their families, loved ones and friends. We are investigating how the collision happened, and we continue to ask for anyone who witnessed it to contact us,” the official added.