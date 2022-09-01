Flood-affected girl ‘raped’ by rickshaw driver in Sindh’s Sanghar

SANGHAR: In a shocking incident, a girl affected by devastating floods was allegedly raped by a rickshaw driver on the pretext of ‘ration’ in Sindh’s Sanghar district, ARY News reported.

In a statement recorded with the police, the victim said that the rickshaw driver offered her providing ration from the relief camp and took her to his home where he allegedly raped the victim girl for two days.

Speaking to ARY News, DIG Nawabshah Irfan Baloch, said that police have arrested the suspect and further investigation into the matter was underway.

He said that the suspect was a rickshaw driver and was arrested on identification of the victim girl. “Police conducting a medical examination of a victim and legal action would be taken against the suspect,” DIG told ARY News.

Sindh badly affected by floods

The rains that began in June have unleashed powerful floods across the country that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are in urgent need of shelter, food and clean water, with the threat of more flooding hitting parts of country in coming days, especially Sindh.

Sindh is badly affected by the catastrophic floods as over 400 have died in the province since June this year.

