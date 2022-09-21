Flood-borne diseases kill 8 in Dadu

DADU: At least 8 more people have died of gastroenteritis and other illnesses in the flood-hit Dadu district of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The deaths were reported from Johi, Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and other flood-hit areas of the Dadu district.

A total of 707 have been reported dead due to floods and heavy rainfall in the province since June 21, 2022, according to PDMA. A total of 278 men, 132 women, and 297 children have lost their lives, while 8422 people have suffered injuries amid the calamity, the PDMA told.

Moreover, skin infections, diarrhoea and malaria are rampant in parts of Sindh’s flood-ravaged regions, killing 324 people, authorities said on Wednesday, adding that the situation may get out of control if required aid doesn’t arrive.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government today formed the Sindh Flood Relief Fund committee aimed at ensuring transparency in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput will head the flood relief fund committee.

In a statement, the chief secretary said that “Sindh Flood Relief Fund” will be audited by an international-repute audit firm.

