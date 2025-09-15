Flood develops breach at M-5 motorway, closes for traffic

JALALPUR PIRWALA: Floodwater has developed breach at the Multan-Sukkur M-5 motorway near tunnel, according to reports.

Strong currents of the floodwater have affected the motorway portion. Efforts are underway with stone pitching to fill the gap and save the road.

M-5 motorway was closed for traffic on yesterday.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Sunday said that the M5 Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

There is a risk of breaching the motorway due to erosion by flood water, it stated.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia also confirmed that the M5 Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

He said that PDMA Punjab, NHA and the concerned authorities are taking steps to save the motorway. Sandbags and stones are being used to save the motorway from major erosion points.

The DG PDMA said that there will be a drastic reduction in flood water in Jalalpur Pirwala in the next 24 hours. The water flow in the rivers of Punjab is decreasing rapidly.

He said that the water flow at Panjnad has reduced to 3 lakh 92 thousand cusecs.