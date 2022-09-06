Flood-hit minor girl goes missing from relief camp

JAFFARABAD: A five-year-old flood-affected girl allegedly went missing from a relief camp set up in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad district on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Jaffarabad district where a minor girl of flood affected family went missing from a relief camp.

The mother of minor girl said that her daughter was missing from the camp when she woke up in the morning. She claimed that police have not provided any help to them in the recovery of a missing girl.

She has appealed to the provincial government to recover her daughter.

On Sept. 4, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs3 million for flood relief workers in the Kachhi area of Balochistan.

The premier made the announcement during his address to the media, after reviewing rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit Bibi Nani bridge of the province.

During his address, he directed Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the secretary of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to give the prize money to deserving workers.

He also visited the Kacchi area of the province to review rehabilitation work on the flood-affected road and railway infrastructure.

