Flood project manager, three others kidnapped from Khuzdar

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men kidnapped the manager emergency flood assistance project and his three associates from Khuzdar, police said on Tuesday.

Armed men abducted project manager Aftab Mangi and three others along with their vehicle, local police officials said.

The four abductees have been identified as Aftab Mangi, Saeedullah, Abdullah Solangi and Mohyuddin.

According to police a search has been initiated for the kidnapped persons with the assistance of security agencies.

The concerned company has stopped work over the flood assistance project after kidnapping of its staffers.

The firm, a private entity, was working over an emergency flood assistance project in Khuzdar.