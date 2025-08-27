Sukkur Barrage Control Room issues river flow report

Sukkur: The control room of the Sukkur Barrage has issued figures of flood water at various rivers of the country.

According to the control room of Sukkur Barrage, as much as 1549.66 feet recorded at the Tarbela Dam while inflows recorded 19500 cusecs while its outflows recorded at 256,000.

On the other hand, flood water from the river Kabul to the river Indus recorded 33300 cusecs whereas inflows at Kala Bagh barrage 200953 and outflows 193669 cusecs.

Moreover Chashma barrage inflows 242919 cusecs and outflows 229289 cusecs while Taunsa barrage inflows 353605 cusecs outflows 337605 cusecs.

Besides that Panjnad barrage: water inflows 73222 cusecs and outflows 58732 cusecs whereas Gudu barrage inflows 335196 cusecs and outflows 303607.

The control room informed that Sukkur barrage inflows 27728 and outflows 225050 while Kotri barrage inflows 241425 and outflows 211870.

Meanwhile , Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has declared an emergency in all hospitals across the province amid the flood situation

Presiding over a four-hour-long meeting focused on all flood-affected areas across Punjab, the chief minister cancelled all leaves of hospital staff with immediate effect.

Hospital staff have been ordered to remain on 24-hour alert to handle any emergencies promptly.

During the meeting, relief and rescue reports regarding flood-affected districts were presented.

Maryam Nawaz also issued instructions to ensure the availability of emergency medicines, including those for snake bites and other urgent treatments, in every hospital.

The services of the army were called in seven districts including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara, and Sargodha.

The chief minister was informed in the briefing that all relevant departments of the Punjab government are monitoring the flood situation 24/7.

It was told that the district administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and Police are engaged in carrying out rescue and relief operations on the front line.

The districts of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur were declared affected due to flooding in the Sutlej River. As many as 72 villages and 45,000 people in Kasur district were badly affected by the high level of flooding in the Sutlej River.

It was further informed in the briefing that 12 villages in Pakpattan, 23 in Vehari, 75 in Bahawalnagar, and 15 villages in Bahawalpur have been affected by the flood.

A total of 130 boats, 115 OBMs, 6 AMB bikes, 1300 life jackets, and 245 life rings have been delivered to the affected districts. More than 150,000 people and 35,000 livestock have been shifted to safe places and relief camps along with medical and veterinary camps have been established.

More than 2600 flood victims are being treated in the medical relief camps.