PM Shehbaz orders national-level coordination to tackle flood crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that all issues caused by floods across the provinces will be addressed through full national coordination, as the country braces for rising water levels in Rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the prime minister praised the advance warnings issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), saying timely alerts helped avert major loss of life and property. He directed that the early-warning system should continue with greater effectiveness.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that NDMA has already supplied tents to Punjab’s flood-hit areas and asserted that the provision of other essential relief items must not be interrupted.

He instructed the authorities to take immediate administrative steps to prepare for possible urban flooding in Gujrat, Sialkot, and Lahore.

The premier further directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, restore communication networks, and repair damaged roads without delay.

He ordered the Minister for Communications, Minister for Power, Secretary Power, and Chairman NHA to reach Lahore and provide practical support to Punjab’s government.

Highlighting the federal government’s earlier assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during recent floods, Shehbaz Sharif assured that the same cooperation will be extended to Punjab and Sindh.

He stressed the importance of timely evacuation, safe relocation, and close supervision of relief operations, urging elected representatives and institutions to remain actively engaged at the district and tehsil levels.

Briefing the meeting, NDMA officials warned of high-level flooding risks at Head Marala and Khanki due to surging water in River Chenab. Heavy water discharge was also reported at Jassar and Shahdara in River Ravi, and Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki in River Sutlej.

To facilitate evacuation, NDMA has deployed 2,000 trucks on standby.

The prime minister directed that preventive measures be implemented under a comprehensive strategy to protect lives, property, crops, and livestock from flood damage.