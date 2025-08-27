PM Shehbaz orders national-level coordination to tackle flood crisis

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 27, 2025
    • -
  • 14 views
    • -
  • 313 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
PM Shehbaz orders national-level coordination to tackle flood crisis
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment