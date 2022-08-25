Flood victims are living at roads, says CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting on flood emergency on Thursday said that flood victims of Sindh are living at roads, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a session on flood emergency and relief, Shah stressed on the need for prompt purchase of ration to provide relief to the victims of flood disaster.

“I have visited several districts of Sindh, flood has damaged katcha houses, crops, roads and government buildings,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He directed for assessment of losses through the union councils and providing necessary items to the affected people.

“Tents are immediately required to provide the flood victims, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has given an order for provision of 1,86,000 tents,” chief minister said.

He said shelter less flood victims of Sindh have started living at roads.

Chief Minister asked the Corps V to extend help in procurement of tents, “we will provide fund for it.”

The meeting also decided that the Corps V will also extend help to the Sindh government in distribution of relief items.

Comments