Flood victims ‘loot’ four aid-laden trucks in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: District administration in Jamshoro have claimed that four trucks carrying relief goods were looted by flood victims who are in desperate need for the relief after living in open sky and facing hunger and water-borne diseases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to local administration, four trucks carrying relief goods were looted in Sehwan by the flood victims. Police and Rangers were called in to control the situation.

“The relief goods were meant to be distributed among the victims, however, the desperate affectees looted it before it could be distributed in an adequate manner among them,” the Jamshoro administration said.

Floods, monsoon spell kill 1,343 in Sindh

The National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday shared that at least 18 more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours from monsoon spell and floods in the country with Sindh province among the worst affected.

The NDMA report shared that out of 18 deaths, 14 were reported in Sindh, two in Punjab and one each in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The overall death toll has reached 1,343 while 12,720 people were injured in the flooding,” it said.

It highlighted that during the last 24 hours, 766 kilometers of road network was damaged in Punjab and 78 kilometers in Sindh, bringing the total damage to road infrastructure at 6579 kilometers.

“As many as 5,356 homes were damaged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of completely damaged infrastructures to 560,789 and partially damaged at 1,132,572,” the report said.

The report while sharing that 81 districts are affected from the recent monsoon rainfall and floods, added that livestock losses have reached 751,145.

