Flood warning issued for Guddu and Sukkur barrages

A flood warning has been issued for the Guddu and Sukkur barrages in light of the opening of spillways at Tarbela Dam and ongoing monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Heavy rains are lashing parts of Pakistan under monsoon season, triggering flash floods in the northern areas.

According to officials, there is a possibility of low to moderate-level flooding at the barrages during the coming week.

Irrigation authorities have instructed the immediate repair and continuous monitoring of weak embankments to prevent potential damage.

While there is currently no direct threat to residential areas in the riverine (Katcha) regions, officials have warned that standing crops in low-lying areas may be submerged due to the rising water levels.

Relevant departments have been directed to remain on alert for any emergency response.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued alert ahead of the predicted new monsoon spell in different parts of the country, starting from Sunday (today).

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) urged citizens to take precautionary measures as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and potential flash floods are expected to affect various parts of the country from July 6 to 10 in the fresh monsoon spell.

Impact-based weather alerts from NEOC warned that predicted monsoon activity combined with a strong westerly wave may affect multiple regions of the country from July 6 to 10, while northern areas face an elevated flash flood risk from July 7 to 12.