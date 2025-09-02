Flooding disrupt train services across Pakistan

KARACHI: Ongoing rains and flooding across Pakistan have disrupted train operations, leading to the cancellation of two scheduled departures, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Railways, the Pak Business Express scheduled for today has been cancelled due to low passenger turnout.

Similarly, the Shah Hussain Express will remain suspended for four days, with services resuming on September 6, 2025.

Passengers of the Pak Business Express will be accommodated on the Karakoram Express, while Shah Hussain Express travelers will be adjusted on the Green Line Express.

The railway spokesperson advised affected passengers to contact their nearest reservation offices for further information.

Meanwhile, the Karakoram Express is expected to depart with a delay of 1 hour and 15 minutes, and the Tezgam Express with a delay of 1 hour.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways decided to introduce a new train service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate daily commuters.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting at Railways Headquarters in Lahore, chaired by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and attended by Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of Pakistan Railways, with a particular focus on safeguarding railway lines and operations in Balochistan. Officials briefed the ministers on measures being implemented to strengthen security across the network.