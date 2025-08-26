Pakistan Railways to launch new Rawalpindi-Islamabad train service

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to introduce a new train service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate daily commuters.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting at Railways Headquarters in Lahore, chaired by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and attended by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of Pakistan Railways, with a particular focus on safeguarding railway lines and operations in Balochistan. Officials briefed the ministers on measures being implemented to strengthen security across the network.

A joint crackdown against encroachments on railway land was also approved. It was decided that the National Constabulary, in coordination with Railways Police, will actively participate in anti-encroachment operations. The Interior Minister assured full cooperation of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in these efforts.

Speaking at the meeting, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said all necessary measures would be taken to ensure foolproof security of railway tracks and trains, stressing that passenger safety remains the government’s top priority. He also commended recent initiatives to improve Pakistan Railways’ performance.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi thanked the Interior Minister for his continued support, particularly in facilitating the anti-encroachment campaign.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch, IG Railways Police Rai Tahir, and other senior officials.