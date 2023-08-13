Flooding in Nullah Dek after water discharge from India

PASRUR: A flood flow of 20,000 cusecs passing through Nullah Dek after floodwater released from India, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In Pasrur, Nullah Dek ferociously flowing with floodwater of 20,000 cusecs at Kangara and Chahor points, provincial irrigation department said.

“The water level consistently increasing in Nullah Dek at Kangara,” irrigation department further said.

Irrigation officials have apprehended that the floodwater could submerge Chahor, Dogri, Ropowali, Tamboh Ghalib and Kalowali Syedan areas.

Local administration has issued alert as rescue and relief teams have reached to the areas under flooding threat.

India had also released water in Nullah Dek in July, which had flooded several villages in Pasrur tehsil of Sialkot district.

The flood water from the neighbouring country caused high level flood in Nullah Dek inundating several villages and submerged standing crops on hundreds of acres.