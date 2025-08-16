Flooding, landslides claim 24 lives in Gilgit Baltistan: Govt

GILGIT: Flooding and landslides have claimed 24 lives in Gilgit Baltistan region, a spokesman of the regional government said on Saturday.

Government spokesman Faizullah Firaq has said that the sequence of flooding and landslides being happened again and again in the region.

“Two people have been untraced and five injured,” GB spokesman said.

He said the government using all its resources in the rescue and relief operations.

“An effective rescue operation in the mountainous region depends on weather,” he said.

He said flooding has wreaked havoc in the region as hundreds of houses have been collapsed and thousands of Kanal agriculture land has been destroyed in the calamity.

“Karakoram and Babusar highways have been restored for traffic,” spokesman said.

“Gilgit-Shandur road has been blocked at a point and restoration work of the road has been underway,” spokesman added.