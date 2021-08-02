Flooding, landslides in northern areas after heavy rainfall

CHILAS: Land slides blocked Karakoram Highway at three points after heavy rainfall in the region, which also caused flooding in various areas, ARY News reported Monday.

The Karakoram Highway has been blocked at three points including Tatta Pani and Lal Pari after land sliding, sources said. The closure of the highway left hundreds vehicles and thousands visitors stranded in the area.

The vehicles have been stopped at Zero Point and Gonar Farm, deputy commissioner of the area said.

According to sources, a truck has been trapped in floodwater at Tatta Pani.

Deputy commissioner Diamir has said that the Karakoram Highway will remain closed from Chilas to Gilgit today. However, the work for reopening of the highway has been in progress.

The DC warned against further land sliding at Tatta Pani owing to heavy rainfall in the area. “The rainfall has also caused flooding in local torrents and damaged standing crops,” the district official added.