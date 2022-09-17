Floods caused Rs34b damages to 1091 health units in Sindh – sources

Sindh’s primary healthcare system has been severely affected by floods as at least 1091 basic health units have been damaged, ARY News reported, citing Health Ministry sources.

Sources say that the Sindh Government conducted an damage assessment survey to assess the damages caused by heavy rainfall and floods. The report shows that floods damged at least 1091 basic health units in the province.

The report said that a 104 units demolished while 966 were partially damaged. Rainfall and floods damaged 247 units in Sukkur, 205 in Hyderabad, 212 in Larkanam, 236 in Mirpurkhas, 28 in Karachi, while 163 basic health units were affected in Shaheed Benazirabad, the report added.

It added that out of the 247 units In Sukkur, 230 were partially damaged, while 17 were completely demolished. It added that in Hyderabad, 183 units were partially damaged and 22 completely demolished.

In Larkana, 199 were partially damaged, while 13 completely demolished. In Mirpurkhas, 171 partially, while 65 BHUs were completely demolished. In Shaheed Benazirabad 156 BHUs were partially damaged while 7 demolished completely, the report added.

While in Karachi 27 BHUs were partially damaged and one was completely demolished.

The damages caused to the health infrastructure amounts to Rs34.13 billion.

