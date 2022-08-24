Floods claim 30 more lives in Sindh, death toll reaches 293

KARACHI: At least 30 people died and many were critically injured in flood-related incidents in Sindh as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, over 30 people were killed in past 24 hours in different rain-related incidents across the province, with most deaths reported from the Larkana division.

Meanwhile, a total of 836 injuries were reported across Sindh, including 144 children, while 3,794 cattle died in rain-related accidents.

The PDMA report stated that approximately 110,562 houses were completely destroyed while the infrastructure of 257,671 houses was damaged.

The unrelenting spell of the monsoon which started on August 17 has flooded large parts of Sindh.

Sindh government today announced the establishment of a flood relief fund to help the flood-affected people of the province and ordered the cabinet to donate their one-month salary to the fund.

Transportation Minister Shahrjeel Inaam Memon announced that the cabinet would donate their one-month salaries for the good cause in the fund. Moreover, officers over 17 BPS would donate their five-day salary to the fund while officers of and under 16 BPS would donate two days of their salary to the fund, he added.

The minister urged donors and international donor agencies to donate and help the flood-affected people of the province. The current rains have been devastating, millions have become homeless, he added.

