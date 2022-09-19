Floods in Pakistan caused loss of over Rs65b to health sector

ISLAMABAD: The floods in Pakistan have badly damaged health sector of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to well-informed sources, floods have caused the loss of over Rs65 billion to the health structure. As many as 1,091 health centres have been damaged in Sindh, The loss is estimated at Rs34.13 billion.

297 health centres have been damaged in floods in Balochistan and the estimated loss is Rs18.98 billion, the sources said.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 221 health centres have been damaged by floods. The estimated loss to the health structure in KP is Rs8.37 billion.

In Punjab, 16 health centres were damaged in floods.

Read more: BUDGET DEFICIT LIKELY TO SWELL BY RS3,797 BILLION IN FY2022-23: SOURCES

On the hand, amid damages caused by floods in Pakistan, the budget deficit is likely to swell by Rs3,797 billion in the current fiscal year of 2022-23, said sources.

The provinces will not be able to Rs750 billion surplus to the federal government as per the IMF condition, this year due to devastating floods in Pakistan, the sources said.

They further said the provinces will not be able to give the surplus amount to the federal government due to extra expenses for the revival of the damaged structure due to floods.

Comments