Floods in Pakistan: OIC appeals members for emergency assistance

Secretary General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed deep sorrow over the casualties, massive destruction of property and loss of life resulting from the floods in Pakistan.

The Secretary-General offered his sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, expressed sympathies to the victims of the floods and appealed to all member states, Islamic humanitarian organizations and the international community at large for emergency assistance to mitigate the suffering of the affected populations.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.

The UAE President expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

He offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity. In this context, he apprised the Prime Minister that the UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.

The prime minister briefed the UAE President on the nationwide devastation caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains in the country. The PM also acknowledged the ongoing relief work of the UAE Red Crescent and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation in the flood-affected areas.

