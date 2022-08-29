Floods: ‘Inappropriate to summon administration’ : CJ SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice, Ahmed Ali Sheikh on Monday remarked ‘this is not the time to summon administration’, ARY News reported.

The CJ SHC remarked this while hearing a plea regarding encroachment at the rain drains across the province. The applicant’s lawyer in his initial arguments before the court said the SC gave orders to remove encroachments from the rain drains during the 2010 super floods.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court remarked the country specially Sindh facing the flood situation and this is not the ‘appropriate’ time to summon administration in the court.

The bench hearing the plea remarked they will see how much water inflows pass from Guddu and Sukkur barrages. People are facing floods and you want the SHC to summon the whole machinery in the court?, the CJ SHC said to the applicant’s lawyer.

The SHC later adjourned the hearing on the plea for two weeks.

On the other hand, the floods continues to play havoc in Sindh and as many as 400 villages were submerged after breach in Sim Nullah in Sindh’ Badin.

Due to a breach in Sim Nullah after the pressure of floodwater, Malkani Sharif, Pangrio, Dargah of Saman Sarkar along with 400 villages submerged.

