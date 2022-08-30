Floods: Pakistan Army rescues stranded girl, others in Dadu

DADU: On the direction of Corps Commander Karachi, the Pakistan army Tuesday rescued stranded girl Dua and other people trapped with her in flood-hit Dadu district.

Dua expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani forces and also made a video of the rescue which went viral on social media.

In a video, Dua appreciated the Pakistan Army for evacuating and transporting flood-affected people to safer places.

It must be noted here that flood victims from Dadu are being moved to Karachi and Hyderabad and other safe places after authorities have issued a fresh flood warning.

Earlier, Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued a stranded individual surrounded by flood in Kohistan.

According to ISPR, an emergency call was made by the Kohistan administration. Responding immediately, GOC Mangla Division and Commander Mangla Brigade who were on a flood assessment mission near Pattan diverted from the original flight to save the previous life.

