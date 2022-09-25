Floods, rains kill over 355,386 cattle in Sindh: Livestock Ministry

Karachi: The Livestock & Fisheries Department has reported the death of 355,386 cattle including, cows, buffaloes and goats, amid heavy rainfall and floods in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The death of cattle has caused damage worth Rs23.30 billion to the owners, the livestock department said. At least 7000 animal sheds have been demolished completely due to rain and floods, it added.

The demolition of sheds has caused damage of Rs8.70 billion. The death toll is expected to rise due to diseases and the unavailability of animal fodder.

Heavy rainfall and floods have caused severe infrastructural damage to the country, especially interior Sindh and Balochistan.

On September 10, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail could not hold his tears while talking about the devastations caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the country. The floods have caused over $18 billion in damages, he said in the presses.

Miftah said that Pakistan needs at least 10 cities like Sialkot to increase its exports and curb the trade deficit. The circular debt has been increasing since 2010, there is a circular debt of Rs2500 billion on electric authorities while Rs1500 billion on Gas companies, he added.

