Sindh Agriculture Department cancels staff leave amid flood threat

KARACHI: In view of the looming flood threat, the Sindh Agriculture Department has cancelled all officers’ and staff leave, ARY News reported.

A rain emergency cell has been established at the office of the Director General Agriculture in Hyderabad so that farmers can reach out for assistance in case of an emergency.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Maher said that focal persons have been appointed across 30 districts, and emergency centres have been set up at the district level throughout Sindh.

He directed officials to remain on duty in all districts including Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad, while daily reports will be submitted to Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Zaman Narejo.

Officials of the Agriculture Department’s engineering wing have been instructed to keep bulldozers and machinery ready, ensuring the immediate supply of equipment to district administrations when required. The DG Agriculture Extension Sindh will supervise the implementation of the emergency plan.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Maher further said that officers must stay in close coordination with PDMA and other institutions, while flood-hit farmers across Sindh will be given immediate relief. He added that climate change has worsened flood risks in the country, making preparedness essential.

The Sindh Chief Minister has also assigned ministers for duty along the left and right banks of rivers. Emergency arrangements will remain in place to ensure quick response for farmers in case of disaster.

Earlier, flood wave from the River Ravi inundated Lahore localities.

As per details, the floodwaters from the Ravi River entered nearby settlements, submerging several areas of Lahore, including Badru Pind, Talluq Pura, Mehna Wal, Chuhng, and Theme Park.

Flood-affected residents have moved with their belongings and families to the Lahore–Islamabad Motorway for shelter. Water from the Ravi has spread across most residential areas under the motorway from Thokar Niaz Baig onwards.

Displaced families said they managed to carry whatever possessions they could and have taken refuge on the motorway due to rising floodwaters in their homes.