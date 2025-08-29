Floodwaters from Ravi inundate Lahore localities, displaced families take shelter on Motorway

LAHORE: A flood wave from the River Ravi inundated Lahore localities, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the floodwaters from Ravi River entered nearby settlements, submerging several areas of Lahore, including Badru Pind, Talluq Pura, Mehna Wal, Chuhng, and Theme Park.

Flood-affected residents have moved with their belongings and families to the Lahore–Islamabad Motorway for shelter. Water from the Ravi has spread across most residential areas under the motorway from Thokar Niaz Baig onwards.

Displaced families said they managed to carry whatever possessions they could and have taken refuge on the motorway due to rising floodwaters in their homes.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lauded the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) for using thermal drones to rescue Punjab flood victims, ARY News reported on Friday.

With much of Punjab now under CCTV surveillance, authorities have deployed thermal imaging drone technology to support rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas. The advanced monitoring tools were used to spot and track stranded citizens and livestock across several districts, including Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Jhang.

The initiative—led by the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA)—enabled swift coordination of over 800 rescue cases, ensuring timely evacuation and assistance to vulnerable populations. CM Maryam Nawaz also took to her Facebook account to laud the PSCA team for aiding in the rescue.