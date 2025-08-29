Punjab uses thermal drone technology to rescue floods victims

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has lauded the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) for using thermal drones to rescue Punjab flood victims, ARY News reported on Friday.

With much of Punjab now under CCTV surveillance, authorities have deployed thermal imaging drone technology to support rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas. The advanced monitoring tools were used to spot and track stranded citizens and livestock across several districts, including Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Jhang.

The initiative—led by the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA)—enabled swift coordination of over 800 rescue cases, ensuring timely evacuation and assistance to vulnerable populations. CM Maryam Nawaz also took to her Facebook account to laud the PSCA team for aiding in the rescue.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz noted that the integration of drones with the Safe City surveillance network has significantly enhanced the province’s disaster response capability. By combining real-time aerial imaging with ground coordination, rescue teams were able to reach areas that were otherwise inaccessible due to heavy flooding.

The use of drones for monitoring and rescue efforts is expected to continue as Punjab braces for further rainfall and the risk of rising floodwaters.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas in Punjab to review the situation and ongoing relief efforts.

Before his departure, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider briefed the Prime Minister on the overall flood situation across the country.

The prime minister was also given an update on the rescue and relief operations underway in submerged areas.