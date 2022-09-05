Floods: Vegetable prices skyrocket as Balochistan faces shortage

QUETTA: The prices of vegetables are rapidly ascending in Balochistan as the province faced shortage after flash floods damaged the crops in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, several cities of Balochistan – including Quetta, Mastung, Machh, and Nushki – faced a shortage of vegetables due to a drastic decrease in their transportation.

The available vegetables are being sold at skyrocketing prices as 1-kilogram onion and potato are available at Rs80, tomatoes at Rs180, ladyfinger at Rs150 to Rs200, eggplant at Rs100, and peas at Rs250 to Rs300.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce in a session decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to control soaring prices of the commodities in the country after flooding damaged the crops in the country.

“The country will face shortage of onions and tomatoes in the next three months,” the meeting was informed in a briefing. “Current flooding has damaged crops and a shortage and hike in prices is expected,” the participants briefed.

A day earlier, another consignment of tomatoes imported from Iran reached Taftan, ARY News reported, quoting customs officials.

Over 21 trailers loaded with tomatoes reached Pakistan via Taftan Border from Iran. The trucks, after clearance, will be sent across the country to end the shortage of tomatoes.

