Floods wreak havoc in 88 Pakistan districts: WHO official

ISLAMABAD: WHO Representative in Pakistan has said that 84 districts of the country have been affected in floods, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Dr Palitha Mahipala, talking to media here said that around 33 million people have been affected in unprecedented flooding in Pakistan.

Over 2,000 health facilities have been damaged in flooding, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Pakistan representative said.

The flooding has also claimed over 1,700 lives, Dr Palitha Mahipala said. “Health workers are working to their best capability in flood-hit areas,” WHO official said.

“High level emergency was declared during floods in the country,” he said.

Flooding has unleashed massive devastation in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, he told media persons.

Dr. Palitha Mahipala said that the WHO sending more healthcare workers to flood-hit areas and its experts will visit these areas on October 10.

“WHO is continuously monitoring the situation in flood-hit areas,” WHO official said. “The tally of malaria cases in Pakistan could reach to two million by December this year,” he said. “Steps are also being taken to improve the healthcare structure of the country”.

“Flood-stricken areas also facing problems related to food shortage,” he said. “330 additional vaccination teams have been constituted for flood-hit areas, moreover anti-measles vaccination teams have also been formed for these areas,” he said.

“WHO has provided nine million dollars medicines and other related items to Pakistan so far,” he said. ” WHO will extend assistance for restoration of the health centres on emergency basis,” he added.

