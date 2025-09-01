Floodwater to enter in Sindh on Tuesday midnight: official

KARACHI: A spokesperson of Sindh government on Monday said that the flood flow will enter in Sindh on the midnight of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saadia Javed, in a statement clarified that the floodwater didn’t enter in Sindh so far. “The situation will become clear after the flood stream would reach at Trimmu and Punjnad”.

“It will be super flood situation if the floodwater ranges above nine lac cusecs,” Javed said. “The government has made preparations to tackle the super flood,” official said.

Sindh official said the people will likely to be evacuated from 600 places between Guddu and Kotri Barrage.

She said Sindh’s katcha area have around 1.5 million population, the people from the katcha area will be evacuated in case of worsened flood situation.

Upsurge in Indus: The water level is already surging in Indus River as Commissioner Sukkur Abid Saleem Qureshi has said that 34 people stranded in floodwater, have been rescued. “Rescue teams after getting reports in a timely action in Imam Bux Jatoi Goth evacuated stranded people to their relatives at safer places,” commissioner said.

He also said that the people are moving out of the settlements in katcha area.